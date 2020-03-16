We have officially passed the March 12 deadline to hear Senate bills in our chamber. There were 840 Senate Bills and 19 Senate Joint Resolutions filed ahead of this legislative session, and we’d trimmed these bills down to 356 by Wednesday evening with some 30 measures still left to vote on Thursday. These approved bills now must be voted on by the House. If they pass both the House and the Senate, they are available for the governor to sign into law.
Deadline week was extremely busy at the Capitol. In addition to floorwork, there were many events and visitors. On Monday, I hosted a meeting in my office with Wetumka town leaders and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Rep. Logan Phillips also joined the meeting. We addressed funding issues, and both parties now have a better understanding of the process. Wetumka will begin working to bring their municipality into compliance with DEQ.
On Tuesday my local pharmacist stopped by. I always enjoy seeing members of the community and hope if you are ever by the Capitol, you’ll stop by too. Tuesday was also Developmental Disabilities Day. My constituent, Keith Beaty of McAlester, was honored as the 2019 Department of Rehabilitation Services Vocational Rehabilitation Client of the Year. He has a great success story and I’m very proud of him for the progress he has made. Congratulations on the honor, Keith.
On Wednesday, several AARP constituents visited and brought lunch. The tag agents were also in town and provided food. McAlester Tag Agent Yvette Martin visited my office to discuss various issues tag agencies are experiencing. It was also Transportation Day on Wednesday. A couple of my county commissioners from Pittsburg and Latimer counties were here to support transportation funding. We discussed how the oil prices and potential loss of gross production tax would impact funding levels, which will be an ongoing discussion here at the Capitol.
Thursday, I presented and passed Senate Resolution 14 off the Senate floor, which declares September 17 as “Constitution Day” and the week of September 17-23 as “Constitution Week” in Oklahoma. These days are recognized nationally, and I believe we should also celebrate them in our state. The Constitution is the foundation of our government, and it is important we recognize the impact this document has made on our nation and Oklahoma.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Larry Boggs, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 530, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, email me at Larry.Boggs@oksenate.gov, or call 405-521-5604.
