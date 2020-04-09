Bobby Cox announces bid for Pittsburg County Sheriff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
I was born and raised in McAlester, Oklahoma and grew up in North Town and Indianola area. I attended McAlester Public Schools and later studied Psychology / Sociology at EOSC in Wilburton, Oklahoma. In 1995 I attended the Oklahoma CLEET Academy in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to become a police officer.
Once graduating, I returned to Pittsburg County and served as a sheriff’s deputy for two years. In 1997 I was hired by the city of McAlester to serve as a patrol officer at the McAlester Police Department and have served for over 22 years. I currently serve in the capacity of Lieutenant of Patrol and as the department's Range Master and Firearms Instructor.
I have three grown children that I’m exceptionally proud of. A son, Mathew Cox, who is currently serving in the United States Armed Forces, and two daughters, Kelsey and Loren Cox. I have one daughter-in-law, Lexi Cox, and five grandchildren, Madelyn, Khloe, Harlow, Maverick, and Evie. I would like to bring my experiences and knowledge from this career to a different level. I have assisted hundreds if not thousands of people over my career and have worked with numerous State Agencies in efforts to find solutions to many problems. These experiences have given me valuable understanding as to what works and what doesn’t work.
State law has changed concerning drugs and property crimes. These changes have created a new narrative for law enforcement and will require a new way of thinking and doing. I believe that I possess the necessary experience and vision to move us forward during these times. There will be focus on assigned areas of patrol that are committed to rural Pittsburg County. I will implement criminal interdiction efforts that will address drug and property crimes in our county and will foster an environment that’s not favorable for those committing these crimes.
My vision also calls for changes in how we handle the offenders while they are incarcerated in the jail. They will be evaluated individually as to what will be the best plan for their rehabilitation while in our correctional system. There will be a work program implemented that will address this that will not only benefit the inmate but the community as well.
Join me June 30 and check that box for Bobby Cox for Pittsburg County Sheriff.
Thank You and God Bless
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.