I love the fireworks celebrations of the Choctaw Nation! From the “Boom in the Valley” to the various fireworks displays at our casino properties, it is awe-inspiring to see and hear the demonstration of patriotism in recognition of being a citizen of the U.S. when the 13 colonies declared their independence on July 4, 1776. The first fireworks celebration actually came one year later. In the July 5, 1777, edition of the Pennsylvania Evening Post, an article highlights that “the 4th of July being the anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, was celebrated in the city with demonstrations of joy and festivity… And at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks.”
The newspaper also highlights the important role that the military played in that first Fourth of July celebration in the U.S. That’s appropriate because the sacrifices and service of our military and veterans are the primary reason we have the freedoms that we celebrate each year with this most American of holidays.
I urge all of you to take a moment to reflect on our military heroes’ sacrifices and service when you enjoy the Choctaw Nation’s spectacular fireworks displays this year. I know one of the heroes I’ll reflect on is the late Van T. Barfoot, a Choctaw descendant, whose military exploits in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam were so remarkable, that Second Lieutenant Barfoot received the Medal of Honor, three Purple Hearts, Silver Star and Bronze Star for his heroic acts of valor. Assistant Chief Jack Austin, Jr. and I were honored to attend the renaming of the former Fort Pickett to Fort Barfoot in his honor earlier this year in Virginia. He truly represented the Chahta spirit. You can read more about his service at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s website.
Yakoke for their service, which is truly worth celebrating at fireworks displays that will take place across our reservation and throughout the U.S.
Get out there, have fun with your family and celebrate the birth of the U.S. and be proud that you are a part of the Choctaw Nation.
Yakoke and God Bless the Choctaw Nation and the United States of America!
