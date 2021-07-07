EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Halito,
I would like to thank my fellow tribal members of District 10 for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your Councilman. I am announcing my candidacy for re-election so I can continue fighting for you as your councilman; with the same focus on making our District and the Choctaw Nation a better place to live and raise our families.
I have been very involved in the expansion of much needed housing over the past years for our District. We have provided new homes for our members in Atoka and Stringtown with 10 LEAP homes in each area, with an eye to expand even more. With 2020 being such a challenging year we were still able to provide 10 independent elder homes and 10 affordable housing units for our members. I will remain a strong advocate for open and transparent government within our tribe, with the proper checks and balances to promote integrity and accountability. The tribal economy is still a high priority both local and abroad, especially as it relates to the diversification of all tribal businesses. The Tribe was successful in the application process for the IPP drone test site in Daisy and has since advanced into the FAA BEYOND program. We continue to pursue opportunities in manufacturing and technology as a result of our participation in this program.
During my time on council we have increased our land base by 390% from ~18,000 acres to ~71,750 acres where we manage over 6,000 cattle, 1,000 pecan trees and a Hunting lodge with high fence exotic hunts to better serve our people.
I serve on various community organizations to broaden my knowledge and help guide my decisions that will benefit the growth of the Choctaw Nation and its residents.
So, I ask you to join me in continuing to grow our sovereign nation and to continue to help our Choctaw people.
Re-elect Anthony Dillard, A PROVEN LEADER FOR THE PEOPLE!
Yakoke
Anthony Dillard
