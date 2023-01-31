Residents and family members should protect themselves and their families from getting the flu every year. That means understanding what the flu is, how it is spread, why it is dangerous, and plan to get vaccinated. Getting a flu vaccination each fall is an important and easy way to prevent getting the flu as well as flu-related death and severe illness.
The flu can include a sudden onset of fever, bodily aches and pains, chills, sore throat/dry cough, nausea, and feeling poorly all over. The flu can be fatal in elderly persons, people with chronic diseases, and anyone with a weak immune system. In cases where the flu is not fatal, older adults in particular, may feel weak for a long time even after symptoms go away. Each year: 5-20% of the US population gets the flu, on average; more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications; about 36,000 people die from the flu — most are 65 or older.
In long-term care facilities vaccination is the primary method to prevent influenza, limit transmission, and prevent complications from influenza. For the elderly, a flu shot can reduce serious complications from influenza and reduce the number of people who die or need a hospital stay because of the flu. The best time to get vaccinated is October or November. Flu season can begin as early as October and last as late as May.
Important Facts
You cannot get the flu from a flu shot because the viruses contained in the “Flu Shot” are inactive.
Neither vitamin C nor Echinacea has been conclusively proven effective against the flu. Regular hand washing is still the most simple and effective way to reduce transmission of the flu.
Cold weather doesn’t cause the flu; the virus is simply more prevalent during winter months. Antibiotics are not effective against influenza, but antiviral medications (used within 48 hours of symptom onset) are effective and available from a physician if you come down with the flu.
If you feel sick, drink fluids and eat sensibly. You should also get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease, a common secondary complication of the flu which can result in death or hospitalization.
Influenza “Flu” shots are covered by Medicare and other health insurance programs. Both the costs of the vaccine and its administration (by recognized providers) are covered by Medicare. There is no coinsurance or co-payment applied to this benefit, and a beneficiary does not have to meet his or her deductible to receive this benefit.
