Voters selected Ryan Owens as the best running back in McAlester history.
Owens set the school record for carries in a season with 289 in 1996 and rushed for 1,733 yards — third most single-season rushing yards in program history. His 20 touchdowns that year puts him in a tie for eighth all-time at McAlester.
Voters also considered Kevin Brown (Class of 1996), Don Smitherman (1985), Jarome Smith (2014), Ryan Owens (1997), Jerry Lee (1964), Lynn Jones (1994) and suggested several more names.
Owens garnered 70 votes, followed by Brown with 34 and Smitherman with 12
Brown is the program record holder for career rushing yards with 4,661. His 1,676 rushing yards in 1994 is fourth all-time, while his 1,672-yard season is fifth and his 1,313-yard season in 1993 is tenth all-time.
Brown’s 31 rushing touchdowns in 1994 remaining a single-season school record until Erik McCarty rushed for 34 scores last season. Brown also sits fourth on the list with 25 touchdowns in 1995 and 12th with 17 in 1993.
Lynn Jones rushed for 1,383 yards in 1993 and still sits eighth on the program’s single-season rushing records. His 227 carries that year is third all-time and his 20 rushing touchdowns that year is eighth in program history.
Don Smitherman’s 1,192-yard season in 1984 is 12th all-time in McAlester’s single-season rushing records. He also rushed for 16 touchdowns, which is 13th all-time.
Jarome Smith set the program record for single-season rushing yards with 2,025 in 2013 and his 24 rushing touchdowns that season is the sixth most in school program.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Anyone will have an opportunity to vote throughout the coming weeks on the members of a separate All-Time McAlester Fan Vote Team. The defensive back poll marks the third position put up to a vote from fans. Polls run on Sundays and Wednesday, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Polls will include various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be mentioned, they vote for that person by selecting other and writing an online comment or emailing dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
UP NEXT
Here is the full schedule of fan-vote polls for each position:
6/6 — Receiver (Lawson Giddings)
6/9 — Special teams (Taeam Kang)
6/13 — Defensive back (Kent Davis)
6/16 — Running back (Ryan Owens)
6/20 — Linebacker
6/23 — Defensive line
6/27 — Offensive line
6/30 — Quarterback
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.