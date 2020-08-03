OKLAHOMA CITY — A “flood of inmates” are using a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to try to get released for crimes committed on Oklahoma’s Native American reservation lands, the state’s attorney general said Monday.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said nearly 200 inmates, including those convicted of violent and lewd crimes, are already challenging their convictions on the grounds that they committed their crimes on tribal lands. Hunter said he expects 1,500 to 2,000 Oklahoma inmates could argue that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent McGirt decision applies to them.
One of those cases is from Pittsburg County. Devin Sizemore, 25, of Krebs, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Pittsburg County jury in 2018 for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his 21-month-old daughter, Emily. He was also convicted of felony assault and battery on a police officer.
Attorneys for Sizemore filed an appeal in the Oklahoma State Appeals Court and the case is one of five cases from counties within the Choctaw Nation that the AG's office is following, according to information from an Open Records request filed by the News-Capital.
In the 5-4 decision last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that large swathes of eastern Oklahoma — in particular the Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands — fall within Native American reservations. Experts said the ruling could alter criminal justice proceedings because Indigenous people who commit crimes on reservation land must be prosecuted in federal or tribal courts.
Hunter said the ruling in general “has created a significant amount of confusion, especially with inmates who are serving time in state custody for crimes committed on historic tribal lands.”
He said it’s also complicating ongoing prosecutions being conducted by local district attorneys.
Hunter said his office is going to challenge every single conviction appeal on legal grounds and based on case law that limits the ability of individuals to seek relief.
Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy for the American Civil Liberties Union Oklahoma, said that McGirt v. Oklahoma is a catalyst for addressing "a long history of broken and ignored promises" by the state and its criminal justice system.
"As we've said before, there is much work to be done to unravel the decades of cases in which the state of Oklahoma wrongfully claimed jurisdiction over tribal citizens on tribal reservations, and we urge the AG's office to do that work, instead of trying to hold onto whatever jurisdiction it thinks it has," she said.
Not a 'get out of jail free card'
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office will continue to challenge any appeal that is filed in regard to jurisdiction until there is a ruling.
“Until there is a ruling, we’re going with the way that the law has been and practiced since statehood that we have jurisdiction,” Sullivan said.
“The McGirt case does not constitute a get out of jail free card,” he said. “We are not going to allow our justice system to be exploited by individuals who have murdered, raped or committed another crime of a serious nature while the federal government considers whether to arrest or re-adjudicate their cases.”
In one case, Hunter said a death row inmate, who is not Indigenous, is challenging his conviction for murdering a 24-year-old Chickasaw mother and her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, within the undiminished boundaries of the original Chickasaw Reservation.
“We are not questioning the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt, but instead seeking to promote public safety by saying these convicted criminals waited too long to bring their claims,” he said.
Hunter said he has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for guidance. He wants to know if the state has jurisdiction concurrently with the federal government over non-Indians who victimize tribal citizens.
He said he wants the court to clarify how Indian status must be proven and to require defendants to prove Indian status and show the crime location occurred within the boundaries of a legal reservation.
Sullivan said he agreed with Hunter’s filing with the appeals court for guidance.
“It’s appropriate to have a uniform rule and the Court of Criminal Appeals is situated perfectly to do that,” Sullivan said. “I’m fully in step with what Attorney General Hunter is doing.”
When asked if it was possible for the guidance given by the appeals court to be appealed and heard in federal court, Sullivan said it could.
“It’s hard to predict,” Sullivan said. “It certainly can because the issue is federal jurisdiction, state jurisdiction, and tribal jurisdiction. It certainly could go to a federal court.”
Native sovereignty questions
In a statement last month, tribal leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations said they were involved in wide-ranging discussions following the McGirt ruling.
The leaders said that the discussion must address the parameters of criminal jurisdiction.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also has created a commission to advise him on the civil, criminal and regulatory concerns arising from McGirt. Members are comprised from “various spheres including law, government and business,” he said.
Stitt said he might also include a representative from the Attorney General’s Office, a member of the District Attorneys Council and representatives of the federally recognized tribes.
“We absolutely need the partnership of the tribes for this process to be successful,” Stitt said. “I respect and recognize the sovereignty of every tribe in Oklahoma and look forward to working with every tribe to ensure that we meet our shared economic, security and social goals.”
When asked if he thought if tribes seeking sovereignty was impeding justice, Sullivan said he did not think actions from the tribes could be seen as “impeding.”
“I don’t think the tribes have any interest or intent to impede justice,” Sullivan said. “I would disagree strongly with anyone who would say that about the tribes. I think they are just as interested in justice as we are. They, like us, are just trying to figure out what it looks like and how it’s going to work moving forward.
“There’s just natural consequences of fallout from the decision. We’re all having to deal with it. The tribes have been a wonderful partner long before McGirt was decided and I expect it well into the future.”
