An Oklahoma high school sports governing body approved guidelines for name, image, and likeness deals.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced its official guidelines for name, image, and likeness opportunities for high school students on Wednesday — contingent that the deals do not violate rules in place regarding recruiting and students' amateur status.
“The OSSAA does not specifically prohibit students from engaging in certain commercial activities as an individual,” OSSAA said in a press release.
The OSSAA guidelines state NIL deals must not violate Rule 5 regarding amateur status, and Rule 9 that prohibits influencing a student’s enrollment to a member school.
Students participating in OSSAA activities may earn compensation provided it is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievements, that compensation is not provided as an incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school, or that compensation is not provided by the school or any person acting as an agent for the school.
The guidelines also prohibit students from using any school logos, school names, mascots, or trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms. School apparel or equipment which includes school name, logo, mascot, or trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms shall not be worn.
No member school facilities may be used for the purpose of name, image, and likeness compensation, and no activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed — such as tobacco or alcohol products.
The guidelines also advise that any college-level associations by students should be contacted regarding NCAA NIL rules if they are participating beyond the high school level.
U.S. Supreme Court judges unanimously affirmed in June 2021 that the NCAA was not allowed to limit any education-related payments to students. The NCAA soon afterward implemented rules allowing NIL deals.
Since then, 17 states made rules and guidelines for high school athletics, including Georgia, California, New York, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, and more.
OSSAA also announced a partnership with Eccker Sports to provide NIL education to member schools.
Eccker Sports was founded in 2020 to provide high school coaches, administration and players with NIL guidance. The company made partnerships with 10 other states including Texas, Louisiana, New York, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and others.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.