OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of Oklahomans filed a new initiative petition Monday aimed at stopping lawmakers from manipulating legislative voting districts to guarantee victories at the ballot box.
The coalition People Not Politicians already tried unsuccessfully to overhaul the state’s redistricting process. The group withdrew its attempt last month because there wasn’t enough time to get it on the 2020 ballot.
They’re continuing to call on voters to revamp a rule that dates back to statehood. The issue concerns the redrawing of both state and congressional voting districts following the U.S. Census population count, which occurs once every decade.
Currently, politicians redraw the voting districts. The group want to create a nine-member citizen panel comprised of three people from the state’s largest political party, three from the next largest and three who are affiliated with neither party.
Andy Moore, the executive director of People Not Politicians, said the group now wants to make the 2022 ballot. Should voters ultimately approve the measure, the new commission would immediately redraw the election districts. That would undo the newly crafted legislative ones.
“Our goal is to put this measure to a vote of the people as quickly as we can so that we can end partisan gerrymandering once and for all,” Moore said. “Oklahomans have had to suffer with gerrymandered maps drawn by politicians for long enough. Voters deserve to have fair maps drawn by an independent commission of Oklahoma citizens who don’t have a conflict of interest with the outcome.”
Critics of the proposal have said Oklahoma’s current redistricting process isn’t broken. They contend that out-of-state liberals, who want to gain a political advantage in Oklahoma, are fueling that narrative.
They also complained that supporters of redistricting refused to release information about who funded the failed attempt — even while calling for greater transparency and accountability in government.
“We believe swift action is needed for the redistricting committee to make real and meaningful contributions to Oklahoma’s democracy. We cannot endure 10 more years of unfair maps," said Jan Largent, president of the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma, who supports the initiative.
The group will need to collect nearly 178,000 signatures to qualify for a 2022 ballot.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
