Charli Curliss is heading to Hawaii to perform on the national stage.
The Hartshorne senior was selected by the Universal Cheerleaders Association as an All-American cheerleader — meaning Curliss will perform with 600 other cheerleaders in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Parade set for Dec. 7.
“This is an amazing opportunity,” Curliss said.
Curliss said she competed at a three-day cheer camp to qualify for the All-American event.
She performed a dance and a cheer in a short amount of time — then received notification of her selection to perform in the Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade.
Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese planes destroyed or damaged 19 US warships and 300 aircraft in less than two hours — killing more than 2,400 people.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke the next day and described the attack as “a day that will live in infamy” as the attack thrust the United States into World War II.
Curliss said she plans to experience the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the “Mighty Mo” Battleship while on the trip to honor military veterans and experience history.
“It’s super cool I get to experience this and see all of the ships and bombs that they used because history is big to me,” Curliss said.
She said her cheer career started as a child when her mom, Jennifer, was a cheer coach for quite some time.
Curliss said she looked up to the cheerleaders before going into her first tryout in sixth grade and credited Hartshorne cheer coach Tina Roberts for influencing her.
“I owe everything I’ve ever accomplished to my coach Tina Roberts,” Curliss said. “I would not be the cheerleader I am today if I did not have her.”
