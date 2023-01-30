Oklahoma CareerTech students have a new way to let employers know about the credentials they’ve earned.
CareerTech is partnering with Credly to provide students with digital versions of their credentials in a process called badging.
“A badge is a digital representation of a certificate; it’s a more verifiable, secure method,” said Jennifer Palacio, CareerTech Testing Center assessment manager.
Oklahoma CareerTech students are already earning these credentials; the digital badging initiative will simply give them an easier way to share their achievements with potential employers, Palacio explained.
“It’s a way to prove the legitimate certificates a person has earned,” she said.
Once a student earns a credential within an approved Oklahoma CareerTech program, the instructor enters the information into the CareerTech Information Management System. Once a month, CareerTech will gather all the information entered in the past month to issue digital badges through Credly.
Students who receive badges can create accounts so they can keep all their badges — even ones issued by others, such as Microsoft or Certiport — in one place. They’ll also be able to download badges and attach them to emails or documents, send them directly to employers or share them on social media platforms.
“If you share a badge, when someone clicks on it, your information comes up,” Palacio said. “It links to our website.”
Students will also be able to access Credly’s labor market insights and see job openings across the country for people who possess those credentials. They’ll be able to find out about salary ranges and types of jobs that require the credentials they’ve earned, Palacio said.
CareerTech will be able to track how many digital badges have been issued, claimed and shared, which will give the system information that will help ensure its programs are aligned with industry needs.
More information about the badging initiative can be found on the Oklahoma CareerTech website athttps://oklahoma.gov/careertech/educators/certifications-and-badging/badging.html.
