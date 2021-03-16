Oklahomans for Independent Living is planning a massive drive-through giveaway of personal protective equipment for those with disabilities.
OIL workers were busy Monday as they packed boxes with a variety of PPE items.
“Each box has around $100 worth of items,” said OIL Executive Director Pam Pulchny. “Our goal is to give away 1,000 boxes,” Pulchny said.
The drive-thru event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on March 26, a Friday, in the parking lot of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 300 E. Washington Ave.
To participate, an individual must have a disability of some type or be a senior, Pulchny said.
Participants can register by calling the OIL office at 918-426-6220 and hitting the “0” button for operator.
“We’re asking for a name, address, phone number and birthdate,” Pulchny said. Those registering will be asked to identify their disability, she said.
“You have to identify some type of disability,” said Pulchny. She mentioned arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, high blood pressure and heart disease, as a few examples.
Those who are age 60 or older can qualify to participate as a senior, Pulchny said.
Children and youth with a disability are required to register to receive a youth kit.
Registration for the event ends at 5 p.m. on March 25, the Thursday prior to the March 26 event.
Workers at OIL said Monday they are looking forward to giving away the boxes of PPEs.
Pulchny and OIL Administrative Assistant Melinda Miller were busy Monday packing more of the boxes with PPE supplies. Supplies included a package of 50 disposable masks, three packs of washable masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and cloth wipes, also with disinfectant, and a stylus pen, along with other items.
Participants are also to get a small, squeezable “stress bus,” which is a toy bus, with the phone number of OIL’s bus service on it, along with a pill planner.
“We also have special kid-sized masks,” Pulchny said. Children or youth with a disability are required to register to receive a PPE youth kit, that includes disposable and reusable masks, a mask lanyard, a mask carrying case, hand sanitizer, a mask lanyard and a stylus pen.
Pulchny said Oklahomans for Independent Living received funding through the CARES Act for the project. Some items were ordered as long ago as last September, but only recently were delivered, said Pulchny.
In addition to phone-in registrations, registration can also be made online through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppe-giveaway-registration-145108540551, organizers said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
