The past year has proven challenging for city and county government as they faced unprecedented situations resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic — but representatives of both feel the challenges were met.
McAlester Mayor John Browne and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, the longest serving of the three commissioners, reflected on the past year and what it’s meant for both the city and county.
“It’s been a very tough year, but it’s also been a somewhat positive year,” said Browne.
“When the year started out, we were looking at a pandemic that nobody had any idea was coming on. Also, at the time, we were having to create our budget.”
Browne said the city aimed for a budget that would not have to be slashed farther as the unprecedented conditions persisted.
“We did a very conservative budget,” Browne said.
Relief came from a couple of sources.
“Sales tax returns came back every month higher than we had projected,” said Browne. Federal and state aid also provided relief through the CARES Act, which allowed the city to be reimbursed for COVID-related expenditures.
At one point the city furloughed approximately 25% of its employees, Browne noted.
“Because of the CARES Act and sales tax returns, we’ve been able to get everybody back to work have some projects completed,” he said.
“It’s not been a good year, but we’ve not had as many hardships as we were anticipating.” Browne said hundreds of people were afflicted with the virus and a significant number of people have passed away, which made it a sad and difficult year.
Still, the money from the CARES Act and better-than-expected sales tax returns made it easier for the city to meet its challenges.
Browne used a line from Charles’ Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” to describe the situation: “It was the best of times and it was the worst of times.”
“We’re inching our way toward normality with the vaccine staring to become available,” Browne said. “Hopefully, we can put this whole year behind us and move into the next year.” He said the Fourteenth Street Shops at McAlester retail project should be completed in 2021.
“Hopefully, people will take the vaccine and we’ll move into a prosperous New Year,” said Browne.
Smith reflected on 2020’s challenges from the commissioners’ viewpoint.
“It’s been a different year,” said Smith.
County commissioners were responsible for everything from doing their usual jobs in operating the county, to facing unanticipated situations — such as setting procedures for keeping the courthouse open during the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year for us,” Smith said, including county employees in the reference. “It’s the same for the emergency management system,” he said, noting the long hours worked by emergency personnel since the pandemic struck.
Some challenges were financial, but help did arrive.
“It’s been an expensive year, but we got funding,” Smith said, referring to government grants and other financial relief.
Even with the unusual circumstances, Smith said it’s also been a productive year.
“Projects have been done,” he said. “Sales taxes have continued to come in at a decent rate.” Smith said he will see how ad valorem property tax collections turn out when the process is complete.
Other issues arose for Smith, along with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, who represented the commissioners during many interactions with emergency management.
“It’s been tough trying to figure everything out, how to keep everything afloat, trying to keep jobs,” Smith said. “Many of our positions are essential positions.”
Smith said he’s seen one case of COVID-19 among employees in his District 2 shop, with a few more in the courthouse.
“We’ve managed to be there to serve the public,” he said. He helped achieve that in his shop through social distancing, communicating by phone and holding smaller meetings.
“It’s been a different year, but we’ve managed pretty good,” Smith said. “We’ve done a decent job, but I don’t want to do it again.
“The vaccine, I’m going to take it.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.