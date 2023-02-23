More workers are needed for upcoming elections in Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said additional poll workers will be needed as this year’s election cycle continues. Applications are being accepted for the positions of poll inspector, judge and clerk for Pittsburg County precincts.
A polling inspector is the principal administrative officer of the precinct election board, which is the three-member crew stationed at each of the county’s election precincts.
Duties of the election judge include working with the precinct registry and confirming proof of identity for every voter.
It’s the job of the election clerk to issue ballots to voters.
Barnes said some longtime election workers are getting older and stepping down, leaving a need to find new workers to fill any vacancies.
The next Pittsburg County election is the upcoming March 7 election on the state question of whether to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
“Right now, we have everybody in place,” Barnes said of election workers for the March 7 election. Still, she has a concern some additional polling place workers may be needed on Election Day.
“Some call us the day before” and say they can’t be there on Election Day, Barnes said. When that happens, there’s some last-minute scrambling to fill those vacancies.
“We’ve had to pull poll workers before from our county office,” said Barnes.
All applicants must be willing to work long hours on election days, when polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Election results from each polling place must be counted and all of the election materials transported to the Pittsburg County Election Board after the voting precinct closes.
Pay for precinct inspectors is $110 per day, with judges and clerks paid $100 per day. Mileage at the rate of .655 per mile is available for precinct workers who are working outside the precincts at which they vote, said Barnes.
If additional election workers are needed at a particular precinct, they can be hired at Barnes’ discretion.
Applicants who are approved are trained at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office. They are paid $35 for the training, which Barnes said takes from two-and-one-half to three hours.
An applicant must be a registered voter in the county where she or he is applying to work. Poll workers who are selected cannot hold any other offices which are under state laws, such as a city councilor or school board member. They cannot be related to or employed by a candidate for public office.
Applications can be completed and submitted at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
“We really do need precinct officials,” Barnes said. “Anybody who wants to sign up can come in here and apply.”
For questions phone 918-423-3877 during regular office hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The Pittsburg County Election Board can also be contacted at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
