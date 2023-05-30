Lindsey Barnett said she felt compelled outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester to speak with the spiritual adviser of the man who was executed in January for murdering her grandparents.
Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood spoke with media members after the Jan. 12 execution of Scott Eizember when a white Ford Mustang stopped and Barnett briefly told him that the two were “supposed to talk” after they both witnessed the man’s lethal injection.
“I wanted him to know that I wasn’t a representative of everyone else in the room, that I felt differently,” Barnett said. “And that was a really hard stance, because I was scared my family was going to turn their back on me and be upset that I took a stance against what we had just witnessed.”
Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember, 62, for the 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.
Hood witnessed as Eizember’s spiritual adviser inside the execution chamber, and Barnett served as a family witness on the other side of the glass.
“When I was sitting there, I tried to put myself more as of an observer and I tried to look for light in the room,” Barnett said. “And I remember when the curtain opened, and I saw Jeff standing next to Scott, and he had his hand on his leg, and he was holding the Bible.”
The two briefly spoke afterward and have since become friends in joint efforts to abolish the death penalty.
“The beauty of this is, this wasn’t supposed to happen,” Hood said. “And now that is has happened, we are dedicated to using our friendship to disrupt the system.”
Hood, who sued the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for access into the execution chamber, said he had nothing but positive interactions with the Cantrell family, who said they were not consulted prior to the initial denial.
Barnett said her family was told falsehoods about Hood – that he was a radical and officials were afraid Hood was “going to do something crazy to stop it.”
“They made him seem villainous to us, and I don’t think that was an accurate portrayal,” Barnett said.
Hood was ultimately allowed to be present in the chamber with Eizember. ODOC stated the decision came after prison officials spoke with the Cantrell family.
Both said they felt like officials used them to avoid disruptions in the execution process.
Barnett said watching Eizember die did not bring peace and closure to her as family, prosecutors, and prison officials told her it would.
“They use you as the show pony for justice,” Barnett said. “In that room, all it was, was a showcase for political agenda.”
Hood said the state should not be able to use the victim’s family to continue imposing the death penalty.
“You don’t get to just use people for the sake of killing people,” Hood said. “We choose love, and that’s what we’ve done, and that’s what we continue to do.”
Barnett was present with Hood and spoke during a press conference launching the Free Anthony Sanchez campaign Thursday at the Oklahoma Capitol. She asked legislators, as a family member of a victim, to stop all executions.
“No one is healed by it,” Barnett said. “I’m calling for it to be stopped.”
Hood said it was interesting how seeking the truth can unite people if they are brave enough.
“I think that’s what that Mustang moment represents, just that: the bravery of being willing to ask questions and tell the truth,” Hood said.
