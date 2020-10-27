A Eufaula woman was charged for the death of a man who was a passenger in a vehicle she was driving during a December 2019 accident, according to court documents.
Winter Rae Wolfe, 30, was charged with second degree murder for the death of 41-year-old Wesley Bumpers and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to documents filed Tuesday in Pittsburg County District Court.
When asked why charges were being filed 10 months later, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the investigation was lengthy.
“The defendant, with her attorney, has been in contact with the state,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t rush the investigation. It took a little while.”
In a report prepared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single vehicle accident occurred north of mile marker 47 in southern Pittsburg County on the Indian Nation Turnpike on Dec. 9, 2019.
A woman, identified as Wolfe, flagged down a motorist and said Bumpers was driving north on the turnpike when he swerved to miss a deer, crashed, and was dead, the report states.
First responders arrived at the scene and declared Bumpers dead at the scene, the report states.
According to the report, Wolfe was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center before she was transferred to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with neck and back fractures. While at MRHC, Wolfe consented to a blood and DNA sample, the report states.
Troopers also wrote in the report that Wolfe then changed her story from not driving to “up to five minutes before the collision, but not at the time of the collision.”
Investigators at the scene determined the vehicle was traveling north on the turnpike when the 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 struck the center median, traveled across both northbound lanes of traffic, before leaving the roadway and traveling up hill, striking several trees before overturning one quarter time before coming to a rest on the driver side, the report states.
“The driver seat was in the upright position, and the seat was not damaged. The passenger front seat was in the back position with the chair back leaned back a little bit. The passenger front seat was not damaged,” the report states.
Troopers wrote in the report that the position of the front driver seat was too close for man Bumper’s size to drive the vehicle with Wolfe having reported injuries to her arms observed by a trooper at the hospital.
The trooper believed the injuries came from “possibly gripping the steering wheel during the collision,” the report states.
During a later interview with her attorney present, Wolfe told investigators she was driving the vehicle before the collision through the Antlers toll gate before Bumpers woke up and demanded to drive, the report states.
Wolfe told investigators that Bumpers began to drive and does not remember much of the accident but does remember crawling out of the truck, consenting to having her blood drawn, but did not give consent to giving a passcode for her phone, the report states.
According to the report, the toxicology report shows Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was 0.088.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Bumper’s manner of death to be an accident “as a result of positional asphyxia” with acute ethanol intoxication contributing to his death, the report states.
According to the report, OHP investigators determined Wolfe was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted of a previous misdemeanor DUI for alcohol. “The collision caused the death of Wesley Bumpers,” the report states.
