A Latimer County woman told investigators she “didn’t think anything would happen” after her alleged murder for hire plot was foiled.
Courtney Nicole Deatherage, aka Courtney Deela, 25, Wilburton, was charged with one felony county of solicitation for murder in the first degree, according to court documents filed by the District 16 District Attorney’s Office.
Records show Deatherage was booked Jan. 26 into the Latimer County Jail and is no longer in custody after posting a $100,000 bond through a bondsman.
A probable cause affidavit prepared by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent John Jones states the agent spoke with a man who said Deatherage wanted him to kill another man for a total of $500.
The man told investigators he agreed to kill the other man for $250 upfront and $250 after, with Deatherage agreeing to provide a gun, the affidavit states.
On Jan. 22, the man said he traveled from Texas to meet Deatherage and was asked by the woman to go to the other man’s social media to get a photo and place of employment of who she wanted killed, the affidavit states.
Later that night, the man met with Deatherage and was given a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a $100 down payment, the report states.
Jones wrote in his report he spoke with Deatherage, who said she and the man she wanted killed were arguing over a loan that she asked for and she was texting the man “to blow off steam” and that the situation “kept going.”
She said after she retrieved the shotgun from a residence, she met the other man at the lake and gave the man $100 and the firearm, the report states.
Deatherage “really didn’t think anything would actually happen,” wrote Jones in the affidavit. Deatherage “knew what she did was against the law and she wished she never had involved herself with this.”
Investigators spoke with a different man who was with Deatherage that night who told investigators that he knew he and Deatherage were going to a relative’s home to get the “murder weapon” and that Deatherage either used money from the casino she had won or her stimulus check to pay the man, the affidavit states.
The relative told investigators the shotgun was going to be used to “shoot cans and stuff the next day,” the report states.
Court records show Deatherage told the court she was going to hire her own attorney with a preliminary hearing conference set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.