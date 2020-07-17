A McAlester woman was bound for trial Friday facing allegations of abusing and neglecting a 5-year-old boy who investigators said looked like "a 75-year-old man" when examined at the hospital.
Paula Amber Chisholm, 34, was charged in December 2019 with child abuse and three charges of child neglect on two separate children, according to documents filed by District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes.
Chisholm remains in Pittsburg County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
Before testimony began, Hastings-Hughes announced the state dismissed two charges of child neglect against Chisholm due to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Human Services.
An RV known as the Joey Bus was provided by Oklahoma Interviewing Services and was on stand-by if the court needed to hear testimony from the 5-year-old boy via closed-circuit television, but both the prosecutors and the defense agreed that the testimony from the child was not needed for the hearing.
According to OIS, the Joey Bus provides a comfortable and non-threatening environment for children and other persons to be interviewed without exposure to a courtroom environment.
A social worker who worked at the McAlester Regional Health Center at the time of the incident testified the boy at first said nobody hurt him when the room was full of people. But the social worker testified the child became more trusting and later said “Aunt Paula” was the person that hurt him.
The social worker also stated the boy asked if he could go back to school because “no one hurts him there.”
Defense attorney Paul Northcutt questioned the social worker on whether she knew or asked if the boy understood the difference between telling the truth and a lie. The social worker testified she did not, but felt like the boy was telling the truth.
Testimony was also heard from Cynthia Sanford, who examined the boy at the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center in McAlester.
Sanford showed a photo slideshow of injuries found on the boy.
Injuries included bruising that was thought to have happened a few days to a couple of weeks prior to the exam, open “oozing wounds” and new and old scars from the boy’s feet to his chest.
Sanford described the fresh bruising on the child’s chest, arms, and back as an “open-ended marks” meaning the boy was hit by an open-ended object or linear object.
Along with nobody in the family knowing how the child received the injuries, Sanford concluded the injuries were “consistent” with child abuse.
“Somebody would have known,” Sanford said.
According to Sanford, the boy weighed 33 pounds during the exam and had thinning hair. Less than a month after the exam, the boy gained almost five pounds which was consistent with having “adequate nutrition and sleep” after custody of the boy was exchanged.
Pittsburg County special District Judge Brian McLaughlin found enough evidence was available to bind over Chisholm on charges of child abuse and child neglect.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
