During a special board meeting Thursday, April 15, Wilburton Board of Education approved the hire of Wilburton Middle School Principal Kyle Vanderburg as the district’s next superintendent.
Vanderburg will begin his duties as superintendent at the end of the school year after the retirement of current superintendent Trice Butler.
“We were extremely impressed with the vision and plan that Kyle has for our district,” Wilburton Board President Maryellen Mooney said. “He has been incredibly valuable to our district as both the elementary and middle school principal, impressing us with his leadership, experience and passion for students. With his knowledge of the district and our students, we are confident that Kyle will be able to help Wilburton continue to grow and provide every opportunity possible for our students.”
After obtaining his master’s degree in educational administration in 2003 from East Central University, Vanderburg began his career as an administrator in Wilburton. In 2005, he took his first administrator role as the Wilburton Elementary Principal before accepting his current position as Wilburton Middle School Principal. He also has nine years of classroom experience as a teacher and coach for Wilburton, Checotah, Battiest, Callisburg and Tishomingo.
Vanderburg has led educational initiatives in Wilburton Elementary and Middle School that have spurred academic achievements for both campuses. As middle school principal, he built upon his success at the elementary level by earning an A+ on the state report card for Wilburton Middle School in 2016 and winning the district’s first-ever title as Academic Bowl State Champions.
“I believe a working knowledge of the programs and practices already in place and seeing areas for improvement is a good place to start to try to make it better at all levels,” Vanderburg said. “Especially my knowing the staff, knowing the students and knowing the community is going to be very beneficial.”
OSSBA has helped several school districts across Oklahoma conduct superintendent searches. The non-profit organization has successfully helped Edmond, El Reno, Eufaula and other schools across the state to find their next district leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.