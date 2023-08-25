The Choctaw Nation’s Community Center in Wilburton was renamed this month after the tribe’s council voted to rename it in honor of current District 6 Councilwoman Jennifer Woods.
District 9 Councilor James Dry said during the council’s August meeting the bill came after tribal members living in Woods’ district gathered the required number of signatures to get the bill heard.
“We had sat down, me and the elders, we thought we need to think of something for an appreciation for Jennifer,” said Claudia Hodge, an employee of the community center.
Hodge said she was coming home from the meeting when she saw a blank sign outside the community center and said she thought “we need to name this building after Jennifer.”
“She is deserving of this because she has become the heart of our Nation, and we all love her,” Hodge said.
Dry said Woods did not know about the bill prior to the agenda being passed out to councilors two days before the August meeting.
“She had no clue,” Dry said. “She called me once we got the council bill and asked me ‘Do you know what’s going on?’ and I was like ‘What are you talking about?’ and she told me because she was totally shocked. She had no idea.”
Woods is the only woman serving currently on the council and is one of eight woman who have served on the Council since 1980.
According to the Choctaw Nation, Woods was first elected to represent District 6 in 2017 and has served the Choctaw Nation for more than 30 years through various roles.
Woods was a student at Jones Academy and graduated from Hartshorne High School in 1977 and attended and graduated from both Eastern Oklahoma State College and East Central University where she graduated in 1983.
“Woods would return to Jones Academy as the student counselor in 1986. She would be eventually be promoted to Director of Indian Child Welfare, where she worked for nine years,” the bill states. “Woods would end her employee tenure at the Nation as the Community Based Social Work Director before being elected for office in 2017.”
Councilors unanimously voted to rename the tribe’s Wilburton community center, located at 515 Center Point Rd., to the Jennifer Woods Community Center.
“She has a very compassionate heart,” Hodge said.
District 1 Councilman and Speaker Thomas Williston said Woods was a true warrior.
“It is an honor to work with Jennifer,” said District 1 Councilman and Speaker Thomas Williston. “She is a true Chahta ohoyo, Tvshka ohoyo.”
The bill was signed by Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton on Aug. 15.
