Pittsburg County remains in the red zone in this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
According to the report, record COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations over the last two weeks “correlate with Halloween and related activities.”
“The spread in Oklahoma is exponential and unyielding, with hospitalizations increasing week over week and reported limited bed availability,” the report states.
The report shows Pittsburg County is in the red zone for new cases per 100,000 and viral lab test positivity.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County reported 297 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks leading to a record number of active cases at 264.
As of Nov. 18, Pittsburg County has a cumulative total of 1,656 cases with 21 deaths and 1,371 assumed recoveries.
Tuesday’s executive order report showed a record high 1,434 people were hospitalized in Oklahoma due to COVID-19 with 447 in an intensive care unit.
Southeast Oklahoma was listed in tier 1 of the state’s 4 tier hospital surge plan with 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
The report states with Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays, Oklahomans must understand the COVID-19 situation statewide and that “serious messaging and action are needed from state leadership” recommending Oklahomans wear masks in public settings.
“Effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25% and limiting bar hours until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone,” the report states.
On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants saying locations must have all tables spaced six feet apart and close in-person service at 11 p.m. beginning Thursday.
“We need to slow the spread of this virus," Stitt said. “Data shows that social distancing is harder to maintain as it gets later at night, especially in bars."
The report stresses proactive testing must be part of the mitigation efforts inclusive of mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and immediate isolation, contact tracing, and quarantine, in order to identify “silent spreaders” — identified as those who are have the virus, feel fine, and are unknowingly spreading it.
Nationally, the report states “there is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration. Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
