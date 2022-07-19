Record high temperatures dating back to 1954 are on the line this week as a heat wave continues to bake the McAlester area.
An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday for Pittsburg County and a large majority of Oklahoma with temperatures nearing the 110-degree mark.
Excessive heat warnings are issued when it is forecast the temperature will reach 105 degrees or a heat index of 110 degrees or higher for two or more hours.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa is forecasting a high temperature of 110 degrees for McAlester on Tuesday — which would break a record of 107 degrees set back in 1954 — and close to the all-time July high of 112, also set in 1954.
Records show McAlester’s record high of 113 was set on August 3, 2011.
Temperatures will again approach record high territory on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
“Excessive and prolonged heat is expected through the remainder of the week into next weekend,” said the NWS in its hazardous weather outlook issued Monday. “The persistent pattern of very hot temperatures and little to no rainfall will continue to stress local water supplies, energy infrastructure and elderly and vulnerable members of the community.”
The high-temperatures and lack of rainfall over the past month has led Pittsburg County and southeast Oklahoma into a “moderate drought” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
According to the NWS’ data, the average July rainfall for McAlester is 2.65 inches. Data from the Oklahoma Masoned shows 0.21 inches of rain has fallen in the last 30 days.
Data from the Oklahoma Climatological Society shows that only 0.49 inches of rain has fallen across the southeast portion of the state since June 11, making it the driest period in the last 100 years.
The dry weather and hot temperatures have also led to fire weather concerns from the NWS.
“Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will also exist off and on through the week as very hot temperatures combine with low afternoon relative humidity values and increasing winds,” said the weather service.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
