City water towers continued to reach higher levels throughout the day Tuesday — with the hope of restoration of service to a part of the city that's been without water service for days.
"Today we're seeing very strong improvements in water tower levels," city of McAlester Public Information Officer/Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo said Tuesday afternoon.
"If public usage remains light, we could have water service as early as Wednesday morning at Summit Ridge," Giacomo said.
City water towers continued to reach higher levels early Tuesday as more water line breaks were repaired around the city.
"Our towers are more full than they have been," Giacomo said.
"We've reached about 45 feet in the Buffalo Tower," Giacomo said, referring to the water tower at the top of the hill of Third Street and Adams Avenue. Full capacity is around 80 feet, she said.
Once what the city considers a good water level is achieved in the Buffalo Tower, more water can be pumped to the Carl Albert Tower, which serves the U.S. Hghway 69 bypass, the south side of the city and Rural Water District No. 5, Giacomo said.
"As far as we know, all of the rural water districts have water," she said.
Still, the Summit Ridge area remained without service early Tuesday.
Before the pump supplying water to that area will kick-on, the Carl Albert water tower must reach a water level of 65 feet, Giacomo said. Early Tuesday, the water level had reached 38 feet, she said — which is an improvement over the four-foot level reported Monday.
Two large leaks were identified Tuesday morning, Giacomo said. Those included one along Kiamichi Drive near the Kiamichi Technology Center and another near Patriot auto dealership along the highway, she said. Contractors and crews were on the site repairing them, she said.
Ten major repairs were completed by contractors and work crews on Monday, said Giacomo. That's in addition to numerous smaller repairs.
While regular water service was maintained in various parts of the city, water customers in some parts of the city reported low water pressure. Some areas may experience temporary outages while lines lines with water breaks in them are temporarily isolated for repairs.
"Right now, we're pumping out 5 million gallons of water to town daily," Giacomo said.
A voluntary boil advisory remains in place, advising those who are using water for drinking, food preparation or other consumption to boil it for at least one minute.
Also, city officials are continuing their pleas for water conservation, which they say will help the towers to fill.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
