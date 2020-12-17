The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department conducted a warrant round-up stemming from a lengthy investigation with the District 18 Narcotics Task Force.
A total of nine individuals were arrested during the round-up, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris
Five individuals, Patrick Curtis, 45, McAlester; Sierra Shipman, 18, Alderson; Robert Mattioda, 41, McAlester; Anna Jenkins, 35, Krebs; and Danny Orsack, 70, McAlester, were arrested and charged with felony distribution of a controlled dangerous substance after all five allegedly sold controlled substances to a confidential source, court documents state.
Three others were arrested on unrelated warrants, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Deputies from the office also conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to George Swboni, 66, of McAlester.
Swboni was charged with two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, possessing a firearm during commission of a felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, according to court documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Swboni was released from the jail after posting a $50,000 bond through a bondswoman.
A probable cause affidavit states when investigators were conducting a search warrant on Swboni’s residence, Swboni locked a safe that was located in the kitchen.
After Swboni was detained, investigators called a local locksmith to unlock the safe and after several hours, the safe was unlocked and 74 guns along with numerous controlled narcotics were found, the report states.
Investigators wrote in the report more than $9,680 was found on Swboni, which the man said came from the sale of calves.
According to the affidavit, the stockyards confirmed there were calves sold by Swboni’s son, but the amount was for $1,800.
When asked the last time he purchased narcotics, Swboni told investigators he last purchased Lortabs from a woman in Hartshorne, but that he already had sold them by the time the search warrant was conducted, the affidavit states.
Swboni told investigators he had not been prescribed any narcotics “since Dr. Onaro got busted in McAlester,” the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.