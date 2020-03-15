BENTONVILLE, Ark.- Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.
Walmart Adjusts Store Hours to Better Serve Customers
