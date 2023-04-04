Tommy Walker won election as the next mayor of Krebs.
The Ward 1 City councilor fell just shy in a previous election to Chuck Nelms, but Walker won Tuesday's election with more than 65% of the vote in his third try for the mayor's office. Walker gained 112 votes to win election Tuesday against 59 votes for Nelms.
"I just want to make sure that everybody knows that I appreciate their support and voting for me," Walker said. "I'm going to try my best to try to do a lot of stuff to help the city of Krebs."
Nelms won a special election in August 2022 to fill the vacancy left after Bobby Watkins resigned in mid-May after 18 years of service with the city. Nelms got 116 votes in the special election, compared to 107 for Walker and 64 for Connie Poole, the city councilor in Ward 2.
Walker served for more than 20 years as a Krebs city councilor and the last 16 as vice mayor. He previously ran for mayor against Watkins, but said he wanted to help the citizens of Krebs and the third time was the charm.
"I've got experience and there's so much stuff to get done around Krebs," Walker said. "I appreciate everyone that helped me get it too."
Walker said his top priority as mayor will be the city's water pipes.
He said the city needs to fund upgrades to the city's water pipe and a new water plant, with the city already working with an engineer.
Walker said another priority will be improving city streets — and he's thankful for more help in that regard from citizens on Tuesday night.
Krebs voters also passed on Tuesday a one-cent sales tax extension proposition toward "completing and maintaining the streets, drainage and other capital improvements on behalf of the city of Krebs.”
Voters approved the proposition with 145 yes votes to 22 no votes.
The proposition states the sales tax is an extension of an existing one with the new one to end on April 1, 2033.
"I really appreciate that from all the people because it's not a new tax and we use every bit of that money," Walker said. "I'm sure glad it passed. We needed it."
Walker graduated from McAlester High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army for a decade before working at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
He eventually started his own business, Tommy Walker Paint, which he's owned for about 50 years.
The following are more election results from Tuesday:
Kiowa
Kari R. Peterson received 26 votes to win Office 2 on the town trustee board over Dannie Kelley with 22 votes.
Savanna
Coy Holt received 64 votes to win Office 1 on the Savanna Board of Trustees over 16 votes for Ronald Burks.
Quinton Board of Trustees
Ten candidates sought three open seats on the Quinton Board of Trustees, with the top three vote-getters being elected to seats.
Chrissy Bush received 152 votes, Karen Vance garnered 139 votes, and Paula Peevy got 103 votes to win election.
Canadian Public Schools
Kirsten Buie received 49 votes to win Office 3 on the Canadian Board of Education over Garrett Gray with 44 votes.
Stuart Public Schools
Kevin Clifft received 84 votes to win Office 3 on the Stuart school board over 63 votes for Kelly Martin.
