WILBURTON — Leland Walker of Red Oak was recently appointed to serve a seven-year term as a new member of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Board of Regents. He was sworn in at the Board’s June meeting by Representative Jim Grego.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Walker to the Eastern Board of Regents and I look forward to working with him to improve and strengthen this great institution. He brings a wealth of experience in education to the Board and has exhibited a lifelong commitment to serving students in rural Oklahoma,” Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick. “There is much work to be done as we begin building a new strategic plan for the future of Eastern and I am confident that all of the regents are ready to meet the challenges and pursue opportunities to advance the college into the future.”
Walker served as the Dean of the Agriculture Division at Eastern from 1987 to 2012 and as an agronomy instructor from 1984 to 1987. He also taught agriculture education at Wilburton Public Schools from 2012 to 2014 and currently teaches at Red Oak Public Schools.
He is a member of the EOSC Alumni Association Hall of Fame was recognized in 2010 as the first recipient of the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award at Eastern. In 2015, Walker received former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin’s inaugural Outstanding Public Service in Agriculture Award and a year later he was one of only three Oklahomans to be named a Farm Credit Top 100 Fresh Perspective Honoree.
A 1974 Eastern graduate, Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in agronomy from Texas A&M Commerce University.
The membership of the Eastern Board of Regents is made up of seven people appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the senate. Originally nominated by former Senator Larry Boggs, Senator Warren Hamilton carried Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nomination of Walker to the Senate Education Committee for confirmation.
Walker replaces Loise Washington of McAlester who completed her second seven-year term this year.
Other regents include Chair Teresa Jackson of Hartshorne, Vice Chair Brian Lott of McAlester, Secretary Cara Blank of McAlester, Bobby Mouser of Stigler, Latt Jeffrey of Wilburton, and Larry Spradley of Howe.
