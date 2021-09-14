Voters picked Randy Roden to represent McAlester’s Ward 4 on the city council.
Roden won the Tuesday special election to fill an unexpired term as McAlester’s Ward 4 councilor — saying he's thankful for voters and hopes to represent the city well.
"I just want to get in there and find out the workings on the council," Roden said.
"I'm so thankful for everybody calling me and I can't even think straight," he added with a laugh.
Results from Tuesday's special elections — which included a city council race in Hartshorne and a Quinton school bond election — are preliminary. The Pittsburg County Election Board will meet to certify the results on Friday.
McAlester's council seat became vacant after former Ward 4 Councilor James Brown died Feb. 2 following treatment for complications from COVID-19.
Roden previously told the News-Capital he urges people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as its resurgence continues in the area, saying he and his wife are vaccinated.
He received 118 votes to win seat over Lance Yeley, who received 51 votes.
Roden is a long-time McAlester resident and retired Department of Corrections officer who is often seen with a Batmobile and Mystery Machine at local car shows.
He previously told the News-Capital his top priority will be infrastructure — “the water problem that we have, our roads, our sewer.”
Roden has said he hopes to reinstate the McAlester Economic Development Service — the group of public and private individuals known as MEDS that focused on promoting economic development. He said he spoke with people who used to work on it and
He said the group could help attract businesses and help address much-needed water infrastructure improvements.
Roden said he doesn’t like the council’s proposed water tax hike and bond plans.
He previously told the News-Capital he wants to sell or loan the McAlester Regional Health Center — which is a trust authority of the city of McAlester.
Roden said he also hopes to address drugs and crime. He said the McAlester Police Department could use more narcotics detectives.
HARTSHORNE CITY COUNCIL
Hartshorne voters picked Cody Wilson to fill the Ward 2, Seat 2 post on the city council.
Wilson was running against Barney Rosso in the at-large election, which means all registered voters in Hartshorne city limits could vote.
Wilson received 102 votes and Rosso garnered 44.
QUINTON SCHOOL BOND
Quinton Public Schools voters disapproved a school bond issue Tuesday.
The $6.3 million school bond issue is to construct a new school cafeteria along with a library/resource center at the elementary school, with both doubling as storm shelters for students and the community.
Voters approving the bond totaled 200 with 140 voting no — including voters from Haskell County. The issue needed 60% to pass.
