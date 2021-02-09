McAlester Public Schools voters approved a $34 million plan to build a middle school and event center.
Plans call for the district to build its first new facility in decades with a multi-level middle and event center, which nearly 80% of voters approved during the Feb. 9 election.
"It's a great day to be a Buffalo," MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. "Our kids know that our community supports our kids and we're thankful for that."
"This is a big win for the kids and our community," MPS Board of Education Joy Tribbey said. "I was born and raised here so I'm just humbled to be part of this.
"I love McAlester and I'm excited about this for our community and what's to come because we don't have anything like this," she said.
Pittsburg County Election Board officials said the final two precincts to report Tuesday night did not have any MPS voters in them. The final unofficial totals were 79.76% in favor and 20.24% against the bond proposition. Results go before the election board on Friday for certification.
The bond proposition extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019. Voters on Tuesday approved to extend those measures, meaning no additional tax increase.
Stephen H. McDonald and Associates, Inc., the district’s financial consulting firm for the new project, proposed a series of bonds for a total of $34,935,000 between 2021 and 2041 at the current 13.25 millage rate.
A representative previously told MPS board members the plan would provide $24.3 million to $25 million in projected funds for construction.
The district plans to build a new multi-level facility on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue.
It would add dozens of classrooms and labs in a new MPS middle school, an outdoor amphitheater, an event center that holds 1,808 people and facilitates multiple sports, band and wrestling, and more.
Hughes said district officials are excited to start working toward completion of the project, which could take two years to build.
"This is kind of what you've been working toward so now we get to work," Hughes said.
Hughes thanked the MPS Board of Education, school administrators and district voters for their support.
He has said the new facility would allow the district to consolidate so students would have fewer buildings transitions and older structures could be sold.
The district’s newest main facility is the current high school, which was built in 1979 and received an addition in 1994 and another in 2006 with the Lucy Smith Center.
MPS Central Office at 309 E Adams Ave. was the original high school and built in 1919. Bob Brumley Gymnasium holds about 800 people and was built in 1947.
Six MPS buildings (Jefferson Early Childhood, Will Rogers Elementary, Emerson Elementary, William Gay Kindergarten, Edmond Doyle Elementary, and Eugene Field) were built in the 1950s.
Two MPS buildings (Washington School and Puterbaugh) were constructed in the 1960s, and Parker Intermediate was built in 1974.
QUINTON
Quinton Public Schools voters rejected a $6,420,000 school bond measure for a cafeteria and library that would have served as storm shelters.
Fifty-five percent of voters approved the measure, but that didn't meet the required supermajority of 60%.
HAILEYVILLE
Haileyville Public Schools voters approved a measure to put $265,000 toward school buildings, furniture, fixtures, and other improvements through issuing bonds over 10 years.
Voters approved with 86.27% approving and 13.73% rejecting.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
