Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the approaching deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 23 election.
1 When is the last day to apply for voter registration for the upcoming Aug. 23 election?
July 29 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 Runoff Primary Election.
2 Who is eligible to register to vote in the election?
United States citizens and Oklahoma residents who are at least 17 and 1/2 years of age are eligible to apply to become a registered voter. However, you must be at least 18 on election day to vote.
3 When is the deadline to return a Voter Registration Application to the election board?
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or be postmarked no later than midnight, July 29, 2022. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Aug. 23 election. Applications may also be submitted by the submission deadline to any voter vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Voter Registration Applications can be obtained and completed at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester. Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
4 How will those who register know if their Voter Registration Application has been approved?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting should contact the County Election Board Office immediately.
The Pittsburg County Election Board address is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK; 74501 and the office can be contacted by phone at 918 423-3877. It can also be contacted online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
5 Other than those who are are registering to vote for the first time, who else needs to submit a Voter Registration Application?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible to vote for elections in Pittsburg County. Voters who have moved within the county and need to update an address may make changes by using the OK Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a Voter Registration Application.
