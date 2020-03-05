OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Department of Corrections has canceled visitation at three state prisons starting Thursday and extending through the weekend. Additionally, visitation is cancelled at the state's three private prisons.
Visitation is canceled at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, and Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility.
The cancellations are related to the statewide prison lockdown ODOC instituted Tuesday after a group disturbance Monday night at Mack Alford Correctional Center.
Seven facilities returned to normal operations Wednesday morning and will have visitation this weekend. They are: Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Kate Barnard Correctional Center, Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, Charles E. "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center, Howard McLeod Correctional Center, Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, and John H. Lilley Correctional Center.
Thursday morning, ODOC staff will assess the state’s remaining seven prisons to determine if they should remain on lockdown.
Approved inmate visitors are advised to monitor ODOC's social media pages for updates on changes to visitation and other relevant information.
https://www.facebook.com/oklahomadoc/
