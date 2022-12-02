Search
Law enforcement officers said a suspect in an out-of-town shooting is in custody.

Officials did not yet release the suspect’s name but they were searching in the 200 block of North Ash Street in McAlester for a person they believe is a suspect for an out-of-town shooting.

Officials said they received a tip the person was in a house near a daycare and precautions were taken to keep children safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

