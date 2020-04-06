Law enforcement officers were using tracking dogs and a drone Monday in the search for an inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
Officers continued their search for 29-year-old Christopher G. Coffey.
Coffey is reported to be 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 271 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
The inmate is the last of five escaped inmates from JBCC early Monday morning.
Law enforcement officers were seen Monday morning using tracking dogs and drones to search an area between North Sixth and North Ninth Streets between East Polk Avenue and East Pierce Avenue for Coffey.
According to ODOC, an initial investigation "indicates several" of the inmates escaped the facility by breaking out a second-floor window.
McAlester police officials told the News-Capital the inmates then stole a vehicle from the west side of town, crashed the vehicle, and bailed just north of East Electric Avenue on North Second Street.
Three of the escaped inmates were captured in a canal near North Second Street and East Electric Avenue by McAlester police officers just after midnight.
After the three inmates were placed back into Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, a "be on the lookout" was issued to officers approximately a half hour later for two other escaped inmates.
A fourth escaped inmate was captured near the intersection of North Main Street and East Ridge Avenue.
The identities of the four captured inmates were not immediately available.
Records show Coffey was serving time out of Stephens County District Court for aggravated assault and battery and larceny of an automobile and a sentence out of Oklahoma County District Court for escape.
ODOC states Coffey is considered armed and dangerous and warns the public to not try to approach the suspect. Anyone with information Coffey's location can call 911 or ODOC's escapee hotline at 1-866-363-1119 or by emailing warrants@doc.ok.gov
"Due to COVID-19, each will be quarantined at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington for two weeks." ODOC said in a press release.
