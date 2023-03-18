A McAlester police officer remains in critical condition Saturday as the driver who collided with the officer in Glenpool was placed on an immigration hold overnight.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow remains in critical condition at St John Medical Center in Tulsa after a vehilce he was driving was struck head-on in Glenpool.
Mandy Vavrinak, a spokesperson for the Glenpool Police Department, identifed the driver as 39-year-old Martin Rivas Rodriguez, of Tulsa.
Tulsa County Jail records show Rodriguez was booked late Friday night on complaints of no driver’s license in possession while driving, reckless driving, and casuing great bodily harm while driving without driver’s license.
Jail records show a hold was placed on Rodiguez overnight by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Rodriguez was previously being held on a total bond of $2,700 between the three complaints before the hold, according to jail records prior to the update.
Additonal charges may be filed following the conclusion of the investigation, said Vavrinak.
Officers from the McAlester Police Department travelled Friday to Tulsa to escort MPD Capt. Richard Parker, who died Thursday at his home, from the medical examiner‘s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
Hearod said officers were traveling south on U.S. Highway 75 in Glenpool when a truck traveling northbound crossed the center median and struck a McAlester officer head on.
Hearod said first responders had to cut the officer out of the vehicle before he was transported to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
In a statement released by the Glenpool Police Department, officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
A black Ford F-250 truck driven by Rodriguez with one passenger, failed to stop for the procession and took evasive action to avoid colliding with a stopped vehicle.
According to the statement, the truck then crossed the center median and struck the McAlester Police vehicle.
"The pick up truck driver and passenger refused medical treatment," the statment said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Glenpool Police Department will continue to investgiate the collision.
In a statement released Friday night, the city of McAlester asked residents to keep the injured officer in their thoughts.
"We ask our community to please keep him and his family, friends and department in your thoughts," the post said.
A prayer service will be held for Barlow at the McAlester Police Department, located at 301 E. Carl Albert Pkwy. in McAlester.
The scheduled time for the service is 1:14 p.m., which coincides with Barlow's badge number, 114.
