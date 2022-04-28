Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris identifed the victim of a Thursday evening homicide in the Oak Ridge community as Terry Vernard.
Morris said no suspects are in custody at this time, but his office was busy following leads Thursday night.
"We won't rest until it's solved," Morris said.
Accoding to the sheriff, Vernard died after receving a single gunshot wound to the head.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office are assiting PCSO in the investigation.
Anybody with information on Thursday's homicide is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
This is a developing story.
