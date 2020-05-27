Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Wilburton.
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the agency was requested to assist in the investigation, but had no further information available at this time.
A News-Capital reporter saw the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the Latimer County Sheriff's Department, and the Wilburton Police Department on the scene near the intersection of West Main Street and State Highway 2.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
