A McAlester woman was arrested in connection with McAlester’s third homicide of 2020.
Crystal Haworth, 30, was arrested for the death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder — who McAlester Police Lt. Preston Rodgers said investigators found unresponsive inside a residence near the intersection of G Street and Polk Avenue.
A member of the Brokeshoulder family released a statement Wednesday to the News-Capital.
"Lenny was loved by his family and he will be forever missed. We are heartbroken and shocked by the event that has transpired. We expect that this woman be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our lives will forever be changed by this horrific crime."
Officers responded to the residence early Wednesday morning after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office “covered in blood,” Rodgers said.
“She told them it was not her blood on her,” Rodgers said. He said PCSO contacted MPD at 12:21 a.m., relaying Haworth said a man was injured at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.
Rodgers said Brokeshoulder “was found to have multiple stab wounds and a laceration to the neck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
According to Rodgers, the department’s criminal investigation unit, agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the scene.
After being interviewed by investigators at the Pittsburg County Jail, Haworth was booked into the jail on a first-degree murder complaint, Rodgers said.
Jail records show Haworth was initially booked into the jail for bringing contraband into jail and she was being held without bond.
Haworth appeared Wednesday afternoon via video feed from the jail in front of District 18 Special District Judge Mindy Beare, who continued the hearing to Thursday due to no formal charges filed against Haworth.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said a decision on charges against Haworth will most likely not happen until Thursday to give investigators time to finish their initial reports.
When asked if there would be anything different in the case due to Brokeshoulder being Native American and last week’s Supreme Court ruling, Sullivan said there would not.
“The Supreme Court was very adamant that this decision in McGirt only applied to the Creek Nation,” Sullivan said. “Unless or until a court with competent jurisdiction makes a decision binding the McGirt analysis to the Choctaw Nation, we will proceed as business as usual.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.