An inmate who escaped Thursday evening from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center is back in custody.
ODOC states 52-year-old Kirby Yates was not present for the 6 p.m. head count Thursday at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
Yates was taken back into custody around 11:00 p.m. Thursday after officers from the McAlester Police Department spotted the man on foot near downtown McAlester.
Court records show Yates is serving a five-year sentence out of Osage County for first-degree arson.
