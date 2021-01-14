An inmate who escaped Thursday evening from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center is back in custody.

ODOC states 52-year-old Kirby Yates was not present for the 6 p.m. head count Thursday at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester. 

Yates was taken back into custody around 11:00 p.m. Thursday after officers from the McAlester Police Department spotted the man on foot near downtown McAlester. 

Court records show Yates is serving a five-year sentence out of Osage County for first-degree arson. 

