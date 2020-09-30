An inmate who escaped Wednesday night from the Latimer County Jail in Wilburton is back in custody.
The Latimer County Sheriff Department said 22-year-old Christian Chance Lee of Wilburton was arrested without incident Thursday night after the agency said Lee escaped from the jail Wednesday night.
"At approximately 22:00 on 10/01/2020, inmate Christian Lee was apprehended," the department said on Facebook. "We would like to thank Wilburton PD, Red Oak PD, Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals for the assistance in the apprehension of the escaped inmate without further incident."
Court records show Lee was in the custody of the jail on applications to accelerate and revoke prior sentences, domestic abuse, and violations of a protective order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.