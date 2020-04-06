Four out of five escaped inmates from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester have been captured.
McAlester Police officials on scene said the inmates stole a vehicle from the west side of town, crashed the vehicle, and bailed just north of East Electric Ave. on North 2nd Street.
Three of the escaped inmates were captured in a canal near North 2nd Street and East Electric Ave. by McAlester Police Officers just after midnight Monday.
After the three inmates were placed back into Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, a "be on the lookout" was issued to officers approximately a half hour later for two other escaped inmates.
A fourth escaped inmate was captured near the intersection of North Main Street and East Ridge.
The identities of the four captured inmates were not immediately available.
Law enforcement continue to search for 29-year-old Christopher G. Coffey.
Coffey is reported to be 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 271 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Records show Coffey was serving time out of Stephens County District Court for aggravated assault and battery and larceny of an automobile and a sentence out of Oklahoma County District Court for escape.
ODOC states Coffey is considered armed and dangerous and warns the public to not try to approach the suspect and call 911 if seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.