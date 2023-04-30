The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an inmate who escaped Sunday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester was recaptured on prison grounds.
Kevin G. Shelman, 50, was reported as an escapee from the minimum-security facility Sunday afternoon following the 2 p.m. inmate count, according to ODOC.
ODOC said Shelman was found on prison grounds at 6:48 p.m. Sunday. Photos provided by the agency show the man inside a building.
Records show Shelman was serving sentences out of Tulsa County District Court for assault and battery on a police officer and obscene/threatening or harassing phone calls.
