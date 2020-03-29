The driver of a truck that crashed through a local gas station Sunday afternoon was OK after being cleared by medics.
The driver, who has not been identified, of a black Ford truck and trailer drove through the EZ Mart gas station at U.S. Highway 69 and Hardy Springs Road, according to McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer.
The driver was seen walking around with family after being checked out by medics on scene. Nobody inside the store at the time was injured, according to Brewer.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
