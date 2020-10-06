UPDATE: The McIntosh County Sheriff Department says the child has been found safe.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 18-month old McIntosh County child taken by her father who is in possession of a handgun.
According to missingkids.org, 18-month old Theresa Enochs was taken by her father, John Enochs, who was released from a mental health facility in Arkansas where he was being treated for suicidal and homicidal thoughts
John Enochs returned to the child's grandparents home and took the child and left with a possible destination in Texas but an exact destination is unknown.
He is driving a 2004 orange Chevy Colorado pickup with Oklahoma license plate KBW795.
John Enochs is in possession of a 9 mm handgun.
Theresa Enochs is a white female and was last seen wearing a white summer dress with flowers and a pink bow.
