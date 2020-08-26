Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris gave the "all clear" Wednesday after multiple agencies searched the Pittsburg County Courthouse following a bomb threat.
Morris said the courthouse was evacuated and the multi-agency security sweep resulted in no bomb being found.
"We did a search and didn't locate anything suspicious," Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said.
According to Morris, the courthouse will remain closed to the public for the rest of the day Wednesday.
"Better safe than sorry," Morris said.
Morris said the bomb threat came in Wednesday afternoon call to the courthouse and he was notified soon after.
When asked if there is a possible suspect, Morris said investigators think the number which called in the threat was spoofed.
"We're doing some investigations right now to see what we come up with, but for now, we don't have a whole lot," Morris said.
