Four men who escaped from a southeastern Oklahoma county jail Monday night are all back in custody after attacking a detention deputy and activating the release mechanism on the jail’s exit door.
The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office reported the last of four inmates who escaped from the county jail in Wilburton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from LCSO, the four men attacked a detention deputy and escaped from the jail around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
An official with LCSO said the detention deputy was okay and did not require medical treatment after the attack.
The escaped inmates were identified as Devin Derryberry, 27, who was being held on theft charges from the state of Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation; James Kyle Statham, 30, who was being held on a felony trafficking charge along with possession and other misdemeanor charges; Oran Gene Bloxham, 28, was being held on theft charges; and Jeff Smith, 36, who was being held on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Three of the four inmates, Derryberry, Bloxham, and Smith, were all found within hours of their escape within a couple miles of the jail. Statham was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Choctaw Nation District Court records show Derryberry was charged Tuesday with assault and battery on a police officer and escape from jail or lawful custody.
An affidavit filed in the case states the detention deputy told investigators he was letting the inmates, who were all cellmates, out of their cell to allow them to shower and time to walk in the run.
The detention deputy told investigators when he unlocked the cell, the four inmates rushed the door and began to hit the detention deputy before running out of the cell, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Derryberry and Statham ran into the jail’s control room and was able to active the release mechanism on the exit door while Bloxham attacked the detention deputy again “delaying any attempt to call for help.”
Bloxham then ran out the door while the door was held open by another inmate, the report states.
Additional state charges related to the attack and escape are anticipated to be filed against the other three inmates.
Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted LCSO in the search including Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Red Oak Police, Wilburton Police, Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshal Service.
