The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office reported three of four inmates who escaped Monday evening from the county jail in Wilburton is in custody.
Officials with LCSO said Oran Gene Bloxham, was captured and is in custody along with Devin Derryberry and Jeff Smith.
One inmate remains on the run.
According to a Facebook post from LCSO, the four men attacked a jailer and escaped from the jail around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
The escaped inmates are identified as:
Devin Derryberry, 27, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and eyes was being held on theft charges from the state of Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation.
James Kyle Statham, 30, 5 feet, eight inches tall with brown and hazel eyes was being held on a felony trafficking charge along with possession and other misdemeanor charges.
Oran Gene Bloxham, 28, six feet, four inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and green eyes was being held on theft charges.
Jeff Smith, 36, six feet, three inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Charging information was not immediately available through online sources.
All four men were last seen wearing white t-shirts with orange pants and are considered armed and dangerous.
People with information about the whereabouts of the four men are to contact the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office at 918-465-4013 or by calling 911.
