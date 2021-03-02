A precautionary boil advisory was lifted Tuesday after city of McAlester officials say water samples were within satisfactory standards.
City officials said in a press release the results for all samples in the McAlester water system were within standards set by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, leading to a lift of the advisory.
"At this time, we are canceling the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory implemented as a result of low water pressure to parts of the city," the statement read. "We appreciate the cooperation and patience of residents and businesses during this time."
A precautionary boil advisory was first issued for city of McAlester water customers after a major water loss event Feb. 19.
City workers repaired more than 30 leaks over the course of the next week through major winter storms with some pipes freezing and bursting throughout the city.
Pittsburg County Rural Water Districts 5,6,7,9 and 16 were also cleared from the boil advisory.
ORIGINAL STORY 9:05 a.m.
McAlester’s water system is replenishing after a major water loss event and officials await test results to see when a precautionary boil advisory could be lifted.
After officials stopped requesting water customers conserve water last week, city Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo said water levels improved and officials hoped to receive water sample test results Tuesday.
"Everything went pretty much as we thought it would over the weekend," Giacomo said. "The system continued to fill, the tanks were mostly full, so we pulled samples Sunday and yesterday (Monday) and they were hurried to Tulsa and left at the lab.
"We hope to hear today (Tuesday) on the results of those quality tests," she said.
Officials said a precautionary voluntary boil advisory is still in place for the city of McAlester and Rural Water Districts purchasing water from the system.
A precautionary boil advisory is issued by a water system and is a recommendation to boil water prior to consumption. An advisory is different from a mandatory boil order, which is issued by the Oklahoma Department of Quality for various reasons.
Giacomo has said an advisory could be lifted after the system stabilizes and 10 samples from throughout the system return test results within acceptable limits set by the DEQ.
City officials said the system was losing thousands of gallons per minute Feb. 19 with crews responding to multiple water leak reports.
The city issued a precautionary boil advisory later that night and crews continued working to locate and repair leaks through the next week.
Similar boil orders were issued for Kiowa and Atoka County RWD #1 (Wardville), according to Pittsburg County Emergency Management.
More than 70 systems statewide issued boil advisories at one time, according to the DEQ.
Water levels were higher Thursday as service was restored to Summit Ridge — which normally sees reduced water service during an outage — and car washes were allowed to reopen with officials no longer requesting customers conserve water.
