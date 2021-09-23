A university marching band is set to rehearse in McAlester on Friday.
The University of Arkansas Razorback Marching Band is set to rehearse at McAlester High School’s Hook Eales Stadium from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday — and MHS graduate Bailey Fry will be part of the event.
“It’ll give people a chance to watch the Arkansas band and Bailey’s a great role model and it would definitely give students options to maybe think about going into music and maybe even being a teacher,” said MHS Fine Arts Director David Steidley.
The band will make a stop in McAlester on its way to performing at Saturday's Arkansas football game against Texas A&M set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Fry was instrumental in getting the Razorback marching band to McAlester a few years ago.
Fry, who is now at senior at Arkansas, initially suggested the McAlester stadium for a rehearsal location ahead of the 2018 edition of the rivalry game and got approval to contact Steidley to setup rehearsal before the 2019 contest.
She was an all-district trombone player at MHS and was a first chair alternate for the all-state band in her senior year.
“I went to the University of Arkansas so I was thrilled to see she was going there too,” Steidley said with a chuckle.
Steidley retired in 2017 after 19 years as the band director at McAlester High School, where he graduated in 1983. He also graduated from Arkansas and went on to teach at Eufaula before joining MHS in 1998.
Now Steidley focuses on fine arts culture in his position with the school. He helped bring the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to McAlester in 2019 and works with drama, art, choir, instrumental music and more.
“Any time we can have any groups like this come through — like the Tulsa Philharmonic or a university band to come in, I think it’s a great recruitment tool and it’s pretty awesome,” Steidley said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.