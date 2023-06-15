PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) — U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Patrick Detels, from Mclester, Okla., logs airborne and on deck aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
