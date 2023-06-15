Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK OKMULGEE OSAGE PAWNEE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, HUGO, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, SAPULPA, STIGLER, AND WILBURTON.