An order from the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver temporarily blocked scheduled executions of Oklahoma death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.
Oklahoma death row inmates had appealed a federal ruling earlier this week that allowed the state to move forward with its first executions since a series of problematic ones led to a moratorium nearly seven years ago.
A three-judge federal appellate panel voted 2-1 Wednesday to grant a motion for a stay of executions for Grant, scheduled to die Thursday, and Julius Jones, scheduled to die Nov. 18.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office announced Wednesday afternoon it would appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of going forward with the executions.
“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will vacate the stay so that justice can finally be served for the people of Oklahoma, including the families of the victims of these horrific crimes,” O’Connor said in a statement.
The death row inmates had argued that Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols raise direct challenges to the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban of cruel and unusual punishment. Oklahoma uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.
Appeals judges wrote the prisoners’ challenge had to meet two criteria: It must show the state’s execution method presents “a substantial risk of severe pain,” and it must show the risk is substantial compared to other methods.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma Judge Stephen Friot previously set a trial for Feb. 28, 2022, to determine if midazolam "will reliably render the prisoner insensate to pain" long enough to avoid an "unacceptable level of pain."
Appeals judges wrote the first criteria is set to be decided in that trial and appellants “made a strong showing that they complied” with the second criteria.
The appeal came after Friot denied a motion for a preliminary injunction on Monday that allowed the state to go ahead with seven executions scheduled through March.
Grant, 60, was convicted for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and is set for lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His execution would be the state’s first since January 2015, when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.
Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, was deemed unconscious before it took 43 minutes for him to die during his April 24, 2014, lethal injection. A state investigation later found an IV was not properly monitored in Lockett’s thigh.
Oklahoma came under fire again in the 2015 lethal injection of Charles Warner, who was convicted of the rape and murder of an infant. In that execution it was later discovered the state used potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride — which wasn't approved in protocols at that time.
The state was getting ready to proceed with another execution, that of Richard Glossip, using the same unapproved mixture before then-Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay in the last 30 minutes.
Oklahoma officials announced in February 2020 the state would resume lethal injections using the same three-drug combination it used in Lockett’s 2014 execution.
